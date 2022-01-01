Go
Sweet Auburn BBQ

Serving ATL Style BBQ! We mix southern smoked favorites with recipes from our Asian heritage. Come enjoy some good ol' southern hospitality in a fun environment!

BBQ • SANDWICHES

656 North Highland Avenue NE • $$

Avg 4.7 (767 reviews)

Popular Items

Wok Fired Green Beans$5.00
Pimento Cheese Wontons$12.00
Served with Sweet Thai Chili Sauce.
6 Smoked Wings$13.25
ATTENTION!!! Due to excessive market increases, we have had to drastically increase the price of Baby Back Ribs and Wings. Please note the price prior to placing your order. Please Indicate 1 Wing Sauce Option.
Bucket of Cornbread$9.00
4 Halved Muffins Toasted and Served with Sorghum Butter.
Bulgogi Salad$15.00
Please Indicate 1 Salad Dressing Option. Korean Steak, Napa, Baby Greens, Red Onion, Cucumber, Red Bell Pepper, Wonton Strips, Scallions, and Peanuts. ***Default Dressing is Sesame Dressing which Contains Peanuts***
Mac & Cheese$5.00
Smoked Brisket Egg Rolls$7.00
2 Egg Rolls with Sweet Thai Chilli Sauce
BBQ Combo Plate$20.00
Please indicate 2 meat options and 2 side options. Comes with BBQ Sauce, Toast, and Pickles.
BBQ Sandwich$14.00
Please Indicate 1 Meat Option and 1 Side Option. Served on Texas Toast with BBQ Sauce and Pickles.
Sweet Auburn BBQ Plate$17.00
Please indicate 1 meat option and 2 side options. Comes with BBQ Sauce, Toast, and Pickles.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

656 North Highland Avenue NE

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
