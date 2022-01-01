Go
Toast

Sweet Basil - Needham

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

942 Great Plain Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (717 reviews)

Popular Items

Bolognese Reheat
Vegetable Lasagna Reheat
1/2 Pint Pesto$8.00
Pint Pesto$15.00
Meatballs Reheat
Chicken Parm Reheat
Extra Bread$3.00
Shrimp Scampi Reheat
Rosemary Chicken Reheat
Caesar Salad Reheat
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

942 Great Plain Ave

Needham MA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Treat Cupcake Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The James

No reviews yet

The James is a modern gastropub offering elevated comfort food.

COOK.Needham

No reviews yet

Cook is an “approachable, fun and introspective look at the process of being a restaurant. There’s a lot of bells and whistles in the industry, and this is kind of the opposite of that. I really wanted to make it a destination and second home for my customers.

Cappella Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston