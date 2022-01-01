Go
Sweet Bean Cafe

Creating delicious moments to start your day with the perfect blend of coffee and local flavors with our Award Winning Menu. Making food great again and again for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner. Whether you dine inside or outside, our service and ambience will captivate you. You can take our word for it or decide for yourself. We look forward to seeing you!

Iced Tea$3.50
Corned Beef Hash$16.00
Crispy Chicken Wrap$15.00
Grilled BLT Sandwich$14.00
Craisin Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
Toffee Coffee - ICED$6.00
French Toast$13.00
Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
Prime Rib French Dip Sandwich$17.00
Cafe Salad$12.00
Fort Myers FL

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm
