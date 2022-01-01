Go
Toast

Sweet Brooklyn Bar

Crown Heights Newest Gastro Pub! Enjoy our specialty cocktails, craft beer selection, and happy hour specials!!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

608 Nostrand Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (1616 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Trendy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

608 Nostrand Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bad Luck

No reviews yet

Neighborhood cocktail bar and restaurant.

Fatboy's Vegan Burgers

No reviews yet

Fatboy's is a small burger joint, where we use 100% vegan products in our food. Follow our Instagram @fatboysveganburgers to learn more about us and our specials

Basquiat's Bottle

No reviews yet

Art Bar, Live Music, Open Mic, Dance

BrooklyNoosh - Persian Restaurant

No reviews yet

Outdoor dining is open. Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston