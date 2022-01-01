Sweet Cane Cafe
Sweet Cane Cafe is a family run farm to table experience. We offer island fresh smoothies, açaí bowls, coffee, and elixirs as well as a full vegetarian breakfast and lunch menu. Our speciality is fresh pressed cane juice - by itself or with a splash of liliko'i (passionfruit) - always delicious. Come in and enjoy!
ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES
48 Kamana Street Suite 101 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
48 Kamana Street Suite 101
Hilo HI
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Miyos Restaurant
Quality Homestyle Japanese Cuisine
Nector Cafe
Exquisitely prepared coffees, teas, shakes and elixirs, along with snacks and deserts that are rooted in exceptional quality ingredients and prepared with care and precision.
Short n Sweet Bakery & Cafe
Located in the heart of downtown Hilo, serving delicious, made from scratch paninis, salads, desserts, pastries, espresso, and custom cakes!
Hilo Bay Cafe
Serving seasonal and organic food and wines with a fun and comfortable “come as you are” attitude.