Sweet Cane Cafe

Sweet Cane Cafe is a family run farm to table experience. We offer island fresh smoothies, açaí bowls, coffee, and elixirs as well as a full vegetarian breakfast and lunch menu. Our speciality is fresh pressed cane juice - by itself or with a splash of liliko'i (passionfruit) - always delicious. Come in and enjoy!

ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES

48 Kamana Street Suite 101 • $$

Avg 4.6 (423 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Pickled Pepper$13.00
avocado, house made pickled peppers, tomato, cucumber, alfalfa sprouts & garlic macadamia nut spread
Grilled Cheese$13.00
havarti cheese, roasted veggies, tomato
Acai Smoothie
acai, blueberry, banana
Smoky Taro
house made taro patty, cheddar cheese, tomato, carrot, sprouts, taronaise
Hungry Farmer$18.00
Caesar salad, roasted veggies & garlic macadamia nut sauce, two patties with melted cheese
Go Green
kale, parsley, banana, liliko'i
Bagel Sandwich
cream cheese, avocado, tomato & alfalfa sprouts (vegan option available: garlic mac-nut spread)
Macadamia Nut Pesto$13.00
house made macadamia nut pesto, parmesan cheese, tomato, sprouts
Mediterranean Sandwich$13.00
house made hummus, house made macadamia nut pesto, cucumber, avocado, lettuce
Acai Bowl
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

48 Kamana Street Suite 101

Hilo HI

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
