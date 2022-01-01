Sweet Cane Cafe is a family run farm to table experience. We offer island fresh smoothies, açaí bowls, coffee, and elixirs as well as a full vegetarian breakfast and lunch menu. Our speciality is fresh pressed cane juice - by itself or with a splash of liliko'i (passionfruit) - always delicious. Come in and enjoy!



ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES

48 Kamana Street Suite 101 • $$