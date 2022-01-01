Sweet Carrot - Grandview
We prepare our food daily using fresh ingredients and each item is made to order. All of our meats are house-smoked, our sauces are homemade and our bread, cookies and cakes are baked by our Carrot Crew daily.
1417 W Fifth Ave
Location
1417 W Fifth Ave
Columbus OH
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
