Sweet Charlies
Hand Rolled Ice Cream with a Twist
2572 Cobbs Ford Rd.
Location
2572 Cobbs Ford Rd.
Prattville AL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
*DO NOT USE* Prattville Gift Cards
Come in and enjoy!
Beef 'O' Brady's
Good Food, Good Sports
Krab Kingz
Delicious cajun seafood boils that you deserve.
Chappy's Deli
Chappy's Deli is your locally owned deli, offering full-service and fast-casual breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with fresh, quality ingredients and great value. We're glad you stopped by.