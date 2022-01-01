Go
Toast

Sweet Charlies

Hand Rolled Ice Cream with a Twist

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

580 E Crossville Rd • $$

Avg 4.9 (447 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

580 E Crossville Rd

Roswell GA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Spice of Thai

No reviews yet

Spice of Thai formally known as Aiyara Thai Cuisine is under new ownership and has decided to rebrand as Roswell's premier Thai Restaurant. We are open for lunch and dinner and offer all Thai dish essentials and have an extensive vegetarian menu.

Fresco Cantina Grille

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

I Luv Pho - Roswell

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

HOLA! Taqueria & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston