Sushi & Japanese
Chinese

Sweet Chive

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

782 Reviews

$$

2515 E Cesar Chavez St

Austin, TX 78702

Attributes and Amenities

check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

2515 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin TX 78702

