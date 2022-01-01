Go
Toast

Sweet Cravings by Shar

SWEET CRAVINGS by Shar offers a unique taste of re-inventing a wide variety of dessert offerings for you to enjoy palate exploration. We are re-defining cakes, pastries and desserts to the next level infused with quality of custom made options to deliver a scrumptious and one-of-a-kind dessert experience specially made for you.

155 Fountains Way, Suite #3

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

155 Fountains Way, Suite #3

Saint Johns FL

Sunday8:30 am - 6:30 pm
Monday8:30 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 6:30 pm
Friday8:30 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 6:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tikka Bowls and Tacos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Whites Dreamette

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tiger House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Parlor Doughnuts- Fruit Cove FL

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston