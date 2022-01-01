Go
Sweet Diner- MKE

239 E. Chicago St Suite 103

Popular Items

Side Meat
Side Meat
Side Eggs
Breakfast Potatoes$4.00
Red potatoes skin on cubed prepared with salt, fresh black pepper, parsley and rosemary
Buttermilk Pancakes
Traditional fluffy buttermilk pancakes.
Creme Brulee
Classic French Toast topped with crackled sugar crust and seasonal berries, served with maple syrup and topped with powdered sugar
Fresh Squeezed Juice$6.00
Chicken & Waffles$18.00
Homemade cornbread waffle topped with 3 Memphis fried chicken tenders. Served with warm maple syrup, Memphis hot sauce, whipped butter.
*GF or Vegan Options not available
Chilaquiles$18.00
Mexican Chorizo, corn relish, Pico de Gallo, fresh eggs served your way topped with WI Cheddar Cheese, crispy tortilla chips, fresh cilantro, crème fraiche and house made salsa verde
Challah
Traditional French Toast served with whipped butter, maple syrup and sprinkled with powdered sugar
Location

Milwaukee WI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

