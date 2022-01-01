Sweet Dream Ice Cream - West Chatham
Open today 12:00 PM - 8:01 PM
No reviews yet
1589 Main St
Chatham, MA 02633
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:01 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:01 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:01 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:01 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:01 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:01 pm
Location
1589 Main St, Chatham MA 02633
Nearby restaurants
Mom & Pops Burgers
Our unique menu reflects who we are – Mom was born in the Pampanga province of the Philippines and moved to Southern California when she was little. Pops is a New Englander from Meriden, Connecticut. We met in San Francisco and how we arrived Cape Cod is a long story which we would be happy to tell to you in person in our restaurant, Mom & Pops!
The West Chatham Grill
Local sandwich shop specializing in deli and grilled sandwiches with fast and friendly service
Pates Restaurant
Pates is an iconic Chatham neighborhood restaurant freshly redefined by Chef-Owner Anthony Silvestri. Relying on Anthony's global adventures and time at the helm of some of New England's most influential and exciting kitchens, the new Pates is ready to offer the best things in life:
Great food, good people, and lifelong memories.
Pizza Shark - Chatham Orpheum
Pickup and delivery right out of the Chatham Orpheum!