Sweet Grass
Come in and Enjoy
937 S Cooper St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
937 S Cooper St
Memphis TN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Celtic Crossing Irish Pub & Restaurant
To Pick up on St. Patrick's day we ask that you pull to the first available spot on Cooper, the front of Celtic Crossing and call 901-620-8768 for pick up.
Bain Barbecue & Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
Young Avenue Deli
Come in and enjoy!
Hazel's Lucky Dice Delicatessen
Come in and enjoy! Pickup inside the Beauty Shop Restaurant at 966 S Cooper