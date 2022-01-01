Go
Sweet Havana

Sweet Havana is an authentic Cuban restaurant and bakery. Serving a little piece of Havana in Louisville, KY.

5510 fern valley rd • $

Avg 4.6 (497 reviews)

Popular Items

Guava Pastry - Pastel de Guayaba$1.29
#2- Masitas Combo$12.99
Croquetas de Party$0.45
Beef Pastry - Pastel de Carne$1.39
Papa Rellena$2.49
Potato balls stuffed with ground beef, picadillo.
#10 Combo Lechon Asado$12.99
#1 - Bistec de Cerdo Combo$12.99
Ropa Vieja$14.99
Cuban Sandwich$8.49
Croquetas$1.19
Flavorful bite-size fritters, with a light crunch on the outside and creamy inside with ham, sofrito, and spices.
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Reservations
Delivery
Parking
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5510 fern valley rd

louisville KY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
