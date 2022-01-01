Sweet Knight Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
705 Hannah St
Location
705 Hannah St
Houtzdale PA
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Bull Pen Restaurant & Sports Bar - PA
Come in and enjoy!
Spanky's Courthouse Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Moena Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Jackson's Bar & Grille
Thank you for choosing Jackson's. We are a family owned and operated Bar & Grille since 1993, located in Central PA.
You will find home-cooked specials, best wings in town, and fat juicy burgers!!! Open daily. Smoke Free. Kid Friendly. ATV and Bike parking.