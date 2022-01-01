Go
Toast

Courthouse

honest food made from scratch - breakfast, bowls, toasts, sandwiches, smoothies, froyo, ice cream - family owned - community cafe

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

2200 Wilson Blvd • $

Avg 4.5 (538 reviews)

Popular Items

Sabroso$12.79
antibiotic-free chicken, turmeric rice, organic arugula, ripe avocado, grape tomato, black bean, cilantro, spice blend, cotija cheese, lime squeeze, tortilla chips, jalapeno caesar dressing
Cookies$1.11
chocolate chunk, oatmeal raisin, sugar
So Cali Club$12.23
roasted turkey, avocado, bacon, swiss, hard boiled egg, tomato, alfalfa sprout, herb aioli
Spicy Avocado$12.79
organic mesclun, roamine, avocado, corn, black beans, pico-de-gallo, cilantro, cotija cheese, antibiotic-free chicken breast, tortilla chips, spicy cilantro–lime vinaigrette
Chicken Caesar$12.23
shredded kale, chopped romaine, grape tomato, shaved parmesan, all-natural chicken breast, house-made crouton, parmesan crisp, caesar dressing
Pesto Chicken$12.45
organic mesclun, romaine, ripe avocado, sun-dried tomato, fresh mozzarella, antibiotic-free chicken, parmesan crisp, pesto vinaigrette
Kale Kobb$13.09
shredded kale, chopped romaine, goat cheese, ripe avocado, grape tomato, thick-cut bacon, all-natural chicken breast, toasted almonds, balsamic vinaigrette
Craft Salad$9.66
build your own
Falafel Tzatziki$12.45
organic falafel, kale tabbouleh with cucumber and tomato, purple cabbage, local feta, mint, organic mesclun, turmeric rice, pita chips, cucumber tzatziki, with a drizzle of green tahini
Tofu Tango$12.45
organic tofu, sweet potato, apples, organic quinoa, goat cheese, pepita seeds, kale, romaine, mango vinaigrette
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2200 Wilson Blvd

Arlington VA

Sunday8:00 am - 10:30 am
Monday8:00 am - 10:30 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:30 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:30 am
Thursday8:00 am - 10:30 am
Friday8:00 am - 10:30 am
Saturday8:00 am - 10:30 am
