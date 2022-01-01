Go
Sweet Leaf -

honest food made from scratch - breakfast, bowls, toasts, sandwiches, smoothies, froyo, ice cream - family owned - community cafe

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

800 N Glebe Rd • $

Avg 3 (41 reviews)

Popular Items

(seasonal) Butternut Squash + Apple$12.31
roasted butternut squash, local apples, organic quinoa, goat cheese, antibiotic-free chicken breast, toasted almonds, organic baby spinach, maple-balsamic vinaigrette
Cookies$1.12
chocolate chunk, oatmeal raisin, sugar
So Cali Club$12.09
roasted turkey, avocado, bacon, swiss, hard boiled egg, tomato, alfalfa sprout, herb aioli
Kale Kobb$12.94
shredded kale, chopped romaine, goat cheese, ripe avocado, grape tomato, thick-cut bacon, all-natural chicken breast, toasted almonds, balsamic vinaigrette
Chimichurri$14.56
steak tender medallions, ripe avocado, roasted corn, grape tomato, cilantro, organic baby spinach, turmeric rice, lime squeeze, chimichurri dressing
Vegetable Lentil$5.57
Create Your Own$9.55
Your choice of base, toppings, premiums, crunch, and dressing
Spicy Avocado$12.65
organic mesclun, roamine, avocado, corn, black beans, pico-de-gallo, cilantro, cotija cheese, antibiotic-free chicken breast, tortilla chips, spicy cilantro–lime vinaigrette
Chicken Caesar$12.09
shredded kale, chopped romaine, grape tomato, shaved parmesan, all-natural chicken breast, house-made crouton, parmesan crisp, caesar dressing
Steak Taco$13.43
steak tender medallions, roasted corn + red pepper, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, lime squeeze, tortilla chips, cilantro, romaine, jalapeno caesar
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

800 N Glebe Rd

Arlington VA

SundayClosed
Monday8:30 am - 10:30 am
Tuesday8:30 am - 10:30 am
Wednesday8:30 am - 10:30 am
Thursday8:30 am - 10:30 am
Friday8:30 am - 10:30 am
SaturdayClosed
