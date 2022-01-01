Go
Toast

Reston

honest food made from scratch - breakfast, bowls, toasts, sandwiches, smoothies, froyo, ice cream - family owned - community cafe

1908 Reston Metro Plaza

Popular Items

Chimichurri$14.71
steak tender medallions, ripe avocado, roasted corn, grape tomato, cilantro, organic baby spinach, turmeric rice, lime squeeze, chimichurri dressing
Chicken Caesar$12.23
shredded kale, chopped romaine, grape tomato, shaved parmesan, all-natural chicken breast, house-made crouton, parmesan crisp, caesar dressing
Falafel Tzatziki$12.45
organic falafel, kale tabbouleh with cucumber and tomato, purple cabbage, local feta, mint, organic mesclun, turmeric rice, pita chips, cucumber tzatziki, with a drizzle of green tahini
Turkey + Apple$12.23
turkey breast, local apples, thick-cut bacon, cheddar, organic arugula, avo-ranch
Pesto Chicken$12.45
organic mesclun, romaine, ripe avocado, sun-dried tomato, fresh mozzarella, antibiotic-free chicken, parmesan crisp, pesto vinaigrette
Steak Taco$13.58
steak tender medallions, roasted corn + red pepper, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, lime squeeze, tortilla chips, cilantro, romaine, jalapeno caesar
Spicy Avocado$12.79
organic mesclun, roamine, avocado, corn, black beans, pico-de-gallo, cilantro, cotija cheese, antibiotic-free chicken breast, tortilla chips, spicy cilantro–lime vinaigrette
Craft Salad$9.66
build your own
Greek Roots$12.45
organic falafel, roasted squash, zucchini, cauliflower, red pepper, feta cheese, spicy crunchy lentil, organic mint, fresh squeezed lemon, kale, romaine, garlic-feta vinaigrette
Kale Kobb$13.09
shredded kale, chopped romaine, goat cheese, ripe avocado, grape tomato, thick-cut bacon, all-natural chicken breast, toasted almonds, balsamic vinaigrette
Location

1908 Reston Metro Plaza

Reston VA

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 10:30 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:30 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:30 am
Thursday8:00 am - 10:30 am
Friday8:00 am - 10:30 am
SaturdayClosed
