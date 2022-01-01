Go
Sweet Lily

Come in and enjoy!

PASTRY

3315 cahuenga • $$

Avg 4.8 (90 reviews)

Popular Items

Club$13.50
Nutella Croissant$4.50
3.80
Croissant$3.20
Chocolate Croissant$3.60
Fraicheur$13.50
Cocorico$11.50
Chocolate Fondant$4.00
Chevre Chaud$13.50
Almond Croissant$4.00
Parisien$10.00
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3315 cahuenga

los angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
