Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Tap House

Sweet Lou’s Restaurant and Tap House offers an American fare experience with fresh ingredients and creative twists. With 24 beers on tap, you’re sure to find a brew to quench your thirst while enjoying views of beautiful sunsets from out patio.

6915 E. Athol Crossing Rd

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$11.99
Chopped romaine, parmesan and croutons tossed with creamy Caesar and topped with chicken.
Sliders$10.99
Three mini angus beef burgers with cheddar cheese and caramelized onions.
Wild Rice Pilaf - Side Order$2.99
Grown Ups' Grilled Cheese$12.99
Melted havarti and cheddar cheeses along with tomatoes, bacon, basil spread and mayo sandwiched between toasted sourdough bread
Roasted Pep & Chic Sandwich$14.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with fire roasted red and jalapeno peppers, bacon, pepper jack cheese, grilled onions and Sriracha mayo on a toasted Tuscan roll.
Turkey Club$12.99
Turkey, cheddar and jack cheese, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, mayo, bacon, served on wheat bread
Cuban Sandwich$13.49
Braised citrus pulled pork with sliced ham, pickles, Swiss cheese and mustard on a grilled Tuscan roll.
Grilled PBJ$10.99
Locally made huckleberry jam with crunchy peanut butter and bacon on chargrilled honey wheat.
BLTA$12.99
A = avocado and awesome, served on wheat bread
Jalapeño Burger$12.99
Ground steak burger topped with fire roasted jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions.
Location

6915 E. Athol Crossing Rd

Athol ID

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants

Iron Pizza Co II

Rustic pizza parlor and taphouse set in the beautiful area of Athol Idaho

Linger Longer Lounge

Thank you for choosing us!

The Bee's Knees Whiskey Bar

Welcome to The Bee's Knees Whiskey Bar, Up North Distillery's second location in Hayden. Join us for a craft cocktail, a wide array of spirits, beer and wine. A place that is all about the experience .

The Local Deli - Rathdrum

Come in and enjoy!

