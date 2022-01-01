Go
Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Tap House

Sweet Lou’s Restaurant and Tap House offers an American fare experience with fresh ingredients and creative twists. With 32 beers on tap (16 reserved for local favorites) you’re sure to find a brew to quench your thirst while enjoying views of beautiful Lake Coeur d’Alene.

601 E. Front Ave. #101

Popular Items

Queso Dip$12.99
A Texas favorite with melted cheese, tomatoes, green chilies and spices served with a giant Bavarian pretzel.
60/40 Burger$14.99
We ground beef and bacon together in harmony for the ultimate bacon cheese burger. Topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato an onion.
Turkey Club$12.99
Turkey, cheddar and jack cheese, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, mayo, bacon, served on wheat bread
Cuban Sandwich$13.49
Braised citrus pulled pork with sliced ham, pickles, Swiss cheese and mustard on a grilled Tuscan roll.
Beef Cheeseburger$12.99
Ground Certified Angus Beef topped with lettuce, onion and tomatoes.
Western Burger$14.49
Ground steak burger with BBQ pulled pork, fried onions and jack cheese.
Tailgate Egg Rolls$9.99
Egg rolls stuffed with cream cheese, jalapenos, and mixed cheese. Served with homemade jalapeno jelly.
Beer Battered Fish$15.99
Hand-battered wild Alaskan cod in our house beer batter. Served with your choice of one side.
Cobb Salad$14.99
Chicken, tomatoes, bacon, eggs, avocado and topped with blue cheese crumbles
Spinach Salad$10.99
Dried cranberries, avocado, feta, tomatoes, candied walnuts
601 E. Front Ave. #101

Coeur D Alene ID

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
