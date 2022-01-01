Go
Toast

Sweet Lucy's

Come in and enjoy!

3201 Concord Pike

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

3201 Concord Pike

Talleyville DE

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Johnnies Dog House and Chicken Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Johnnies Dog House and Chicken Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Charcoal Pit Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Brew HaHa

No reviews yet

Brew Ha Ha!’s series of unique cafes across the Brandywine Valley offer coffee lovers a boutique experience, where every drink is special and individualized attention is paid every step of the way. Each café is situated in a distinct neighborhood within Northern Delaware, and has its own individual look and feel. We delight in being a First State business, and in being named Best of Delaware 25 years in a row!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston