Go
Toast

Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse

We didn't invent barbecue, we perfected it!

BBQ

7500 State Rd • $$

Avg 4.8 (1909 reviews)

Popular Items

Pulled Chicken Platter$14.99
Served with your choice of 3 homemade sides, round or Italian Roll, or cornbread
Baked Macaroni & Cheese
Pulled Pork Platter$14.99
Served with your choice of 3 homemade sides, round or Italian Roll, or cornbread
1/3 Rack Ribs Platter$16.99
3-4 bones, your choice of 3 homemade side dishes, your choice of round or Italian roll, or Cornbread
1/2 Rack Ribs Platter$22.50
5-6 bones, your choice of 3 homemade side dishes, your choice of round or Italian roll, or Cornbread
Chopped Beef Brisket Platter$18.99
Served with your choice of 3 homemade sides, round or Italian Roll, or cornbread
Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.25
Served with your choice of 2 homemade sides, round or Italian Roll
Cornbread$1.20
Ribs - Just the Meat$12.50
Double the Fun$22.50
Your choice of 2 meats, with 3 homemade side dishes, your choice of round or Italian roll, or Cornbread
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7500 State Rd

Philadelphia PA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

City Distilling

No reviews yet

you belong to the city.

Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza

No reviews yet

Family Owned and Operated Pizza Restaurant serving Philadelphia's Signature Square Pizzas since 1959!

The Better Box LLC - Frankford Ave

No reviews yet

Classic Chinese Takeout With a Philly Twist, Asian Fusion On another Level!
Handmade Gourmet Eggrolls and more!

Rolling Thunder Skating Center

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston