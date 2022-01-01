Go
Sweet Mama's Restaurant

Homestyle Cookin' Breakfast Lunch and Dinner. Where you feel like you're at home!

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

121 Main St • $$

Avg 4.3 (1069 reviews)

Popular Items

Good Turkey Burger Salad$16.99
Our Turkey burger topped with a portobello mushroom and melted cheddar with a side of mixed greens topped with sliced avocado. Served with balsamic
vinaigrette
Single Scoop Cup$5.25
Cheeseburger$13.99
8 0z Burger choice of cheese with lettuce, tomato, red onion. Served on a Soft Roll
Best Burger$14.99
Topped with a fried egg, bacon and
American cheese. Lettuce, tomato, red onion. Served on a Soft Roll
Side Biscuits & Gravy$4.29
Californian Wrap$14.99
Sliced grilled turkey breast, swiss, romaine, avocado, tomato and ranch dressing. In a whole wheat wrap
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$8.99
Classic with your choice of cheese on
Texas toast
Milkshake$7.39
SOFT DRINKS
James Dean$14.79
Fried chicken cutlet, lettuce
tomato and mayo on a hero
Location

121 Main St

Stony Brook NY

Nearby restaurants

Robinson's Tea Room

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Bench

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Súp Vietnamese Pho & Grill of Stony Brook

No reviews yet

Wonderfully satisfying Vietnamese noodle soups with freshly grilled and marinated meats.

eShin Noodle Bar

No reviews yet

Thank you for visiting eShin Noodle Bar, our new city-style ramen and small plates eatery. Our two chefs, after years of training at Michelin-starred NYC restaurants, have made the permanent move to Long Island post-COVID. We aim to set the standard in North Shore Long Island for your ramen experience. Each ingredient of each recipe is carefully considered for consistent freshness. Each day requires attention to detail and  “wholehearted” effort and caring, for which there is no substitute. We hope you will find our decor fresh and inviting & our service warm and friendly.

