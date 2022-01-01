Go
Toast

Sweet Mandy B's

Thanks for joining Sweet Mandy B's & DwellSocial!

254 East Ontario Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Iced Sugar Cookie$3.60
Soft sugar cookie topped with pastel buttercream and sprinkles
Confetti Cupcake$3.60
Confetti Cake with Vanilla Buttercream, Pastel Confetti Quins
BYO Half Dozen Cookies$17.00
Build Your Own Half Dozen Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.05
Sweet and buttery cookie dough with chocolate chips
Oreo Frosted Brownie$5.50
Fudge brownie topped with oreo buttercream and crushed oreos
BYO Half Dozen Cupcakes$21.00
Build Your Own Half Dozen Cupcakes
Yellow Cupcake with Vanilla$3.60
Yellow Cake with Pastel Vanilla Buttercream and Rainbow Sprinkles.
Buttercream color is baker's choice.
Cinnamon Roll$4.35
Double Doozie Cookie$4.35
Two chocolate chip cookies sandwiched around white vanilla buttercream
Confetti Cookie$3.05
Sugar cookie rolled in rainbow sprinkles
See full menu

Location

254 East Ontario Street

Chicago IL

Sunday5:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crushed By Giants

No reviews yet

Hazy IPAs and Double Oven Pizzas.

Hannah's Bretzel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Northman Beer and Cider Garden

No reviews yet

Located on the Chicago Riverwalk, the Northman Beer & Cider garden provides amazing views along with great food and beverage. Inspired by traditional European beer gardens, it's the perfect spot to take in one of Chicago's most visited
attractions. Our extensive beverage list features our very own Northman Pub Cider, as well as drafts and bottles/cans from local and European breweries and cideries, and a full menu of cocktails, wine, & spirits. Our European influenced menu offers casual sandwiches, sausages, & salads among other snacks and Chicago favorites.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston