Sweet Mandy B's

Old-Fashioned American Desserts

CUPCAKES • CAKES

1208 W. Webster • $$

Avg 4.5 (120 reviews)

Popular Items

Red Velvet Cupcake$3.60
Red Velvet Cake with Cream Cheese Icing
Yellow Cupcake with Chocolate$3.60
Yellow cake with chocolate buttercream and winter sprinkles.
Confetti Cupcake$3.60
Confetti Cake with Vanilla Buttercream, Pastel Confetti Quins
Cookie Monster Cupcake$3.85
Yellow Cake baked over a Chocolate Chip Cookie, Blend of Chocolate & Vanilla Buttercream, Mini Chocolate Chips
Chocolate Cupcake with Vanilla$3.60
Devil’s Food cake with winter colored vanilla buttercream and snowflake sprinkles.
Buttercream color is baker's choice.
Confetti COOKIE$3.05
Sugar cookie rolled in rainbow sprinkles
Yellow Cupcake with Vanilla$3.60
Yellow cake with winter colored vanilla buttercream and snowflake sprinkles.
Buttercream color is baker's choice.
Chocolate Cupcake with Chocolate$3.60
Devil’s Food Cake with chocolate buttercream and winter sprinkles.
Chocolate Chip COOKIE$3.05
Sweet and buttery cookie dough with chocolate chips
Iced Sugar Cookie$3.60
Soft sugar cookie topped with winter colored vanilla buttercream and snowflake sprinkles.
Buttercream color is baker's choice.
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1208 W. Webster

Chicago IL

Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
