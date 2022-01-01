Sweet Mandy B's
Old-Fashioned American Desserts
CUPCAKES • CAKES
1208 W. Webster • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1208 W. Webster
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Range
Come in and enjoy!
The Bean @ SAC
Come in and enjoy espresso, coffee, tea, smoothies, bakery items and grab n go sandwiches.
Beck's
Come on in and enjoy!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0147
Nothing Bundt Cakes