Sweet Maple
Come in and enjoy!
The Home of Millionaire's bacon.
Happy Morning Everyday Everywhere.
150 University Ave.
Location
150 University Ave.
Palo Alto CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Onigilly
Located in the center of Palo Alto downtown on University Ave, with plenty of public and street parking, as well as walking distance from CalTrain Station.
Tacolicious
TACOS AND MORE TO GO!
Bare Bowls
Come in and enjoy!
Manresa Bread - Palo Alto
Quality of Ingredients, Quality of Technique, and Quality of Learning.