Sweet Octopus

3559 West Lawrenceville St.

Popular Items

Panko Chicken Teriyaki Chili Peanut$15.00
Crispy chicken, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, cabbage, avocado, edamame, beets, teriyaki sauce, sweet chili sauce, pickled ginger, sesame seeds
Build Your Own$14.00
Thai Fried Rice$6.00
Eggs, onions, broccoli, and your choice of protein
Fried Pork Gyoza (4 pc)$5.00
Fried pork dumplings w/ house ginger soy dipping sauce
Super Poke Bowl$18.00
Fresh tuna, salmon, spicy tuna, crab salad, lettuce, beets, carrots, cabbage, cucumber, avocado, edamame, seaweed salad, eel sauce, spicy mayo, pickled ginger
Salmon Donut$8.50
Donut shaped nigiri topped with slices of Salmon, drizzled with eel sauce and spicy mayo, and topped with sesame seeds.
Spicy Basil Thai Fried Rice$7.00
Eggs, onions, bell peppers, fresh basil and your choice of protein mixed in rice.
Kid's Ramen$6.50
Pad Thai$6.00
Eggs, fresh bean sprouts, scallions, ground peanut, rice noodles and your choice of protein.
Boba tea Flavors$5.99
Location

Duluth GA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
