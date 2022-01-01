Go
Sweet Paris

Open today 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM

No reviews yet

11410 Century Oaks Terrace

Austin, TX 78758

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Chicken Carbonara$11.75
grilled chicken, mozzarella, bacon, parmesan, & cream sauce
Apple Cinammon Crème Brûlée$11.95
torched vanilla cream with caramelized apples, dulce de leche, & cinnamon.
S'mores$11.50
nutella, torched marshmallows, graham crackers, & semi-sweet chocolate drizzle
Nutella with Straw & Ban$10.50
Kids Chicken Alfredo$6.95
Chicken Alfredo$11.75
grilled chicken, mushrooms, mozzarella, parmesan, & alfredo sauce
Nutella Strawberries$9.95
Bonne Maman$8.95
four berries jam with sweet cream
Kids Nutella$6.25
Le Mexicain$11.25
scrambled eggs, queso fresco, refried beans, cumin and cinnamon spiced carnitas, topped with chipotle sauce, crema, avocado, & cilantro
All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Austin TX 78758

Directions

