Go
Toast

Sweet Paris

Welcome to our wonderful world of crêpes!

SANDWICHES • CREPES

700 Baybrook Mall Dr. Suite H105 • $$

Avg 4.6 (327 reviews)

Popular Items

*Nutella with Straw & Ban$10.50
Pesto Ham & Gruyere$11.25
smoked ham, swiss cheese, spinach, tomatoes, dijon mustard, & basil pesto.
*Chicken Carbonara$11.75
grilled chicken, mozzarella, bacon, parmesan, & cream sauce
*Nutella Strawberries$9.95
*Cookie Butter$10.95
cookie butter, sweet cream cheese, strawberry and coulis, & white chocolate chip morsels.
*La Canadienne$10.95
poutine cheese, scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, & maple syrup
*Chicken Florentine$11.75
grilled chicken, creamed spinach, garlic, thyme, basil, mozzarella, & parmesan cheese
*Chicken Alfredo$11.75
grilled chicken, mushrooms, mozzarella, parmesan, & alfredo sauce
*Apple Cinammon Crème Brûlée$11.95
torched vanilla cream with caramelized apples, dulce de leche, & cinnamon.
*Allison's Parfait$10.75
vanilla low fat yogurt, bananas, strawberries, granola, toasted almonds, & a drizzle of honey
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

700 Baybrook Mall Dr. Suite H105

Friendswood TX

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Escondida Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Summer Moon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Bar at Friends Uncorked

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bistro 313

No reviews yet

Enjoy a relaxed, casual atmosphere at bistro313.
From morning to night, what we put into our body fuels what we’re able to get out of it. That’s why we’ve teamed up with a world-renowned chef in creating a European-style menu to power your healthy living.
Stop into our casual cafe to grab a quick cup of coffee, meet a friend for a glass of wine, get some work done with our free wi-fi, or sit on the back deck and enjoy some solitude with your breakfast or lunch.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston