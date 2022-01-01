Go
Sweet Paris

Welcome to wonderful world of crêpes!

143 Century Square Dr. suite 110

Popular Items

S'mores Crêpe$9.25
Chicken Carbonara$9.95
Oreo Cookies n' Cream$8.95
Nutella with Strawberries & Bananas Crêpe$7.95
Chicken Enchilada$9.25
Chicken Alfredo$9.95
La Canadienne$9.95
Turkey, Grapes & Brie$9.50
Bonne Maman$6.95
Le California$10.95
Location

COLLEGE STATION TX

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
