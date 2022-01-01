Go
Sweet Paris

Welcome to our wonderful world of crêpes!

SANDWICHES • CREPES

2701 Drexel Drive, Houston, TX, USA • $

Avg 4.7 (1639 reviews)

Popular Items

Lemon & Sugar$6.25
Apple Cinammon Crème Brûlée Crêpe$9.95
Frozen Mimosa$7.00
The Houstonian$9.95
Nutella Strawberries Crêpe$7.25
Kids Pizza Crêpe$5.95
Ham & Gruyère$9.25
Chicken Carbonara$9.95
Nutella with Strawberries & Bananas Crêpe$7.95
Nutella Plain Crêpe$6.25
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Formal
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2701 Drexel Drive, Houston, TX, USA

Houston TX

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
