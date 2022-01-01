Sweet Paris
Welcome to our wonderful world of crêpes!
SANDWICHES • CREPES
2701 Drexel Drive • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2701 Drexel Drive
Houston TX
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tiny Boxwoods - Houston
Come in and enjoy!
Roka Akor | Houston
Located in Houston’s River Oaks district (within The Loop boarding Upper Kirby), Roka Akor is modern in approach, Japanese in spirit, and features a contemporary, chef-driven menu with dishes meant to be shared. Menu highlights include exquisite cuts of prime steak, rare Wagyu from various regions of Japan, grilled seafood, and sushi. Roka’s signature robata grill creates an experience you won’t find in any other steakhouse. Our cuisine is complemented by signature cocktails, wine, sake, and an extensive and award-winning list of fine whiskies.
High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S
At High Tower, we are redefining the perception typically of
deli cafés in buildings. With over 28 years of success in the deli café industry, we
know how to exceed the expectations of your unique target audience. Since 1991, High
Tower has brought Houston fresh, fast meal options in restaurants that combine a warm
atmosphere, high quality ingredients, and convenience that keeps customers coming
back day after day. Our honest business practices and decades of industry experience
in high profile settings make High Tower an asset for any corporate environment.
River Oaks Donuts
Come in and enjoy!