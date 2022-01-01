Go
Sweet Paris

Welcome to our wonderful world of crêpes!

SANDWICHES • CREPES

2701 Drexel Drive • $

Avg 4.7 (1639 reviews)

Popular Items

Nutella Plain Crêpe$8.95
Chicken Carbonara$11.75
grilled chicken, mozzarella, bacon, parmesan, & cream sauce
Nutella with Strawberries & Bananas Crêpe$10.50
La Canadienne$10.95
mozzarella cheese, scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, & maple syrup
The Houstonian$11.25
mozzarella, bacon, sausage, potatoes, scrambled eggs, & fresh jalapeños
Nutella Strawberries Crêpe$9.95
The Feast$10.95
scrambled eggs, feta, ricotta, mozzarella, tomatoes, spinach, & mushrooms
Chicken Alfredo$11.75
grilled chicken, mushrooms, mozzarella, parmesan, & alfredo sauce
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Formal
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Location

2701 Drexel Drive

Houston TX

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
