Sweet Paris
Welcome to our wonderful world of crêpes!
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CREPES
2420 Rice Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2420 Rice Blvd
Houston TX
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Coppa Osteria
Coppa Osteria is the perfect pairing of food and lifestyle. The Dough Room takes center stage – and is where handmade pastas and dough for pizza are made daily. Neapolitan inspired pizzas are some of the most popular items on the menu – the Coppa Pepperoni and Carnissima are crowd favorites. Diners also flock for the Fritto Misto, Burrata Pomodoro and Spaghetti Carbonara. A large outdoor patio is the ideal meeting place for an after-work aperitivo.
Local Foods
Restaurant & Grocery offering a selection of unique grocery goods and gourmet sandwiches, salads, and prepared meals with local ingredients.
LFM - Local Foods Market
Your neighborhood, artisan grocery store, wine + beer shop, and locally sourced chef specialties
Tinys No. 5
Come in and enjoy!