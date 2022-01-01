Sweet Paris
Welcome to our wonderful world of crêpes!
9595 Six Pines Dr. Ste 450
Popular Items
Location
9595 Six Pines Dr. Ste 450
The Woodlands TX
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mozambik
A culinary adventure through every region of South African!
4Hearsay
Come in and enjoy!
Baja Cantina & Fiesta
We're passionate about bringing authentic Mexican food with a Latin and/or SoCal flare to The Woodlands along with a hip, inviting environment to hang and connect with family, friends, and colleagues! Come in and enjoy!
The Goose's Acre
Come in and enjoy!