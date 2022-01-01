Go
Sweet Paris

Welcome to our wonderful world of crêpes!

9595 Six Pines Dr. Ste 450

Popular Items

La Canadienne$10.95
poutine cheese, scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, & maple syrup
Bonne Maman$8.95
four berries jam with sweet cream
Apple Cinammon Crème Brûlée$11.95
torched vanilla cream with caramelized apples, dulce de leche, & cinnamon.
Philly Cheesesteak$11.95
ribeye steak, steakhouse provolone sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, & bell peppers
Nutella Strawberries$9.95
Lemon & Sugar$7.50
fresh lemon, whipped butter, & vanilla bean sugar
Chicken Carbonara$11.75
grilled chicken, mozzarella, bacon, parmesan, & cream sauce
Chicken Enchilada$11.50
grilled chicken, refried beans, topped with crema, queso fresco, cilantro, & chipotle sauce
Nutella with Straw & Ban$10.50
Oreo Cookies n' Cream$10.50
Location

The Woodlands TX

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
