Sweet Potato Cafe

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

5377 Manor Dr • $$

Avg 4.3 (1226 reviews)

Smoked Gouda BBQ Burger$11.00
House Black Bean Burger$10.00
Turkey Burger$10.00
Sweet Potato Biscuit$1.50
Pesto Chicken Panini$10.00
Apple Super Food Salad$10.00
Sweet Potato Hummus W/ Tortilla Chips$7.00
Tomato Basil$4.00
Mozzarella Grilled Cheese$6.00
Grilled Vegetable Panini$10.00
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

5377 Manor Dr

Stone Mountain GA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
