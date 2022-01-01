Go
Sweet Reef

Come in and enjoy the sweet life

630 Embarcadero

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Thai
House Milk Tea
Our blend of black teas imported from Hong-Kong is a unique creamy, intense brown-orange tea brewed through a tea sock.
Jasmine Green Tea$4.00
A green tea sceneted with Fragrant and sweet jasmine flowers. Make it a milk tea with your choice of milk and sugar.
Boba Coffee$5.50
Our signature cold brewed coffee mixed with your choice of milk and sweetener.
Taro$5.50
Slightly sweet with a delicous nutty flavor,purple hue and hint of coconut.
Matcha
Earl Grey Tea$4.00
Our house favourite! Strong Black tea with heavy Italian Bergamont scenting.
Chocolate + Peanut Butter$5.50
All the flavor of a peanut butter cup with a quarter of the calories. Protien packed and customizable with your choice of milk and sweetener. Caffeine-Free!
Authentic Horchata$5.50
Our Authentic Mexican Horchata is made with fresh milk, cinnamon sticks, almonds and vanilla, order with oatmilk substitute.
Banana Milk$5.50
Creamy and sweet - Ripe Banana paired with Coconut Milk, Caffeine-free! No adjustments allowed
Location

630 Embarcadero

Morro Bay CA

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

The Savory Palette

No reviews yet

As a retail wine shop, we specialize in boutique wines from our local Central Coast AVA's, other California AVA's and a few international favorites as well. Come relax in beautiful Morro Bay with a glass of great wine, pint of craft beer, Cheese & Charcuterie, or another tasty tapas.
We look forward to welcoming you into our palette of colors, flavors, art and live music (coming back asap)!
Cheers!
Nancy & Tammy

Gilligan’s Sandwich Shop

No reviews yet

Locally Owned & Operated

STAX Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy great wines and awesome food all on Morro Bay's Embarcadero.

THB

No reviews yet

839 Morro Bay Road, Morro Bay, CA, 93442

