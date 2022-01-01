Go
Toast

Sweet Rice

Come in and enjoy!

187 Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pork Gyoza$5.95
Pork and chives fillings served with ginger sauce
Salmon (Sake) Nigiri$2.50
Salmon & Avocado Roll$6.95
Salmon and avocado in seasoned rice
Pad Thai DN
Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, scallions, and ground peanuts
Berry Crab Rangoon$6.95
Cream cheese, crabmeat, cranberry, blueberry
Miso Soup$2.95
Delicate broth with miso, tofu, scallions and seaweed
Drunken Noodle DN **
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with red peppers, string beans, onions, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, garlic, and basil
Pad C-U DN
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with Chinese broccoli, broccoli, egg, and thick soy sauce
Vegetable Spring Rolls$5.95
Crispy spring rolls with vegetable fillings
Spicy Tuna Roll$7.95
Tuna, scallions and spicy sauce
Location

187 Main St

Charlestown MA

Sunday12:00 am - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
