Sweet Scoops - Barton - 558 Barton Orleans Road
Open today 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
558 Barton Orleans Road, Barton VT 05822
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Juniper's & SpokeEasy at the Wildflower Inn
No Reviews
2059 Darling Hill Road Lyndonville, VT 05851
View restaurant