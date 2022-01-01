Sweet Shop Bakery - Sturgis
Donuts shop serving espresso and homemade ice cream.
7 W, 5th St.
Location
7 W, 5th St.
Sturgis KY
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 12:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Izzy's Italian Ristorante
Izzy’s is the coming together of local café, Ground on Main, and a taste of Italy! We strive to provide good, wholesome, non-processed foods which we make in-house for our customers. Our goal is to also provide life and work experience to developmentally disabled adults. Come in and enjoy!
The Feed Mill Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
The 88 Dip
50's Style Burger Joint With A Whole New Life!
VFW Jack Mcdoweell Post 5484
Come in and enjoy!