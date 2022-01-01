Go
Toast
  • /
  • Sturgis
  • /
  • Sweet Shop Bakery - Sturgis

Sweet Shop Bakery - Sturgis

Donuts shop serving espresso and homemade ice cream.

7 W, 5th St.

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

7 W, 5th St.

Sturgis KY

Sunday5:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday5:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday5:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday5:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday5:00 am - 12:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Izzy's Italian Ristorante

No reviews yet

Izzy’s is the coming together of local café, Ground on Main, and a taste of Italy! We strive to provide good, wholesome, non-processed foods which we make in-house for our customers. Our goal is to also provide life and work experience to developmentally disabled adults. Come in and enjoy!

The Feed Mill Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The 88 Dip

No reviews yet

50's Style Burger Joint With A Whole New Life!

VFW Jack Mcdoweell Post 5484

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston