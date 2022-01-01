Sweet Soul & MOOD

Go
Sweet Soul is open from 8am - 9pm daily
MOOD is open from 7am - 2pm Sunday and Tuesday - Saturday. MOOD is closed on Monday.

SMOOTHIES • TACOS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

1101 S Howard Ave • $

Avg 4.6 (527 reviews)

Popular Items

16oz PB & C SMOOTHIE$8.00
banana, peanut butter, cacao powder, almond milk, dates
PLANT-BASED SOFT SERVE BOWL$10.00
seasonal flavors
ACAI BLEND BOWL$10.50
our house-made blend of acai, blueberry, banana, apple juice and agave.
PROTEIN COCONUT CHIA PUDDING BOWL$9.00
house-made chia pudding made of chia seeds, coconut milk, coconut water, agave syrup and blue algae powder.
24oz CHOCOLATE MYLK SMOOTHIE$11.50
almond milk, bananas, nutella, cocoa, maca, almond butter
16oz DON'T KALE MY VIBE SMOOTHIE$8.00
pineapple, avocado, kale, banana, pineapple juice, coconut water, honey
PURE ACAI BOWL$10.50
acai with a touch of cane sugar
16oz HEALTH NUT SMOOTHIE$8.00
banana, almond butter, cinnamon, maca, almond milk, dates
NOVA BOWL$10.50
our house-made blend of coconut milk, banana, pineapple, peaches, blue algae and honey.
DRAGON FRUIT BOWL$11.50
our house-made blend of pitaya, strawberry, banana, apple juice and agave.
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
1101 S Howard Ave

Tampa FL

Sunday3:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 am - 9:00 pm
