Sweet 'Taters
BBQ
102 10th Street NW • $$
Location
102 10th Street NW
Conover NC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
