Go
Toast

Sweet Touch

Sweet Touch Bakery

241 Cambridge Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Egg+Cheese Sandw$4.00
Side of Bacon$4.25
Side of Home Fries$4.25
Steak Tip Salad$10.25
Bacon+Egg+Chz Sandw$5.65
Sausage+Egg+Chz Sandw$5.65
Grilled Chicken Greek Salad$9.75
Buffalo Chicken Salad$8.75
Iced Coffee
Egg+Cheese Burrito$7.50
See full menu

Location

241 Cambridge Street

Cambridge MA

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Shabu & Mein

No reviews yet

Shabu & Mein

The Lexington

No reviews yet

The Lexington is the hub of Cambridge Crossing. Featuring one of the only roof decks in the area, The Lexington will be the go-to destination for lunch, after work drinks, evening get-togethers, and possibly the first or last stop of an evening out. The Lexington will offer seasonal outdoor seating with views of The Common.

Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing

No reviews yet

Boston | Cambridge | Brookline | DC

Bon Me - Test Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston