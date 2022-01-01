Sweetbay Restaurant and Bar
Get your Sweetbay favorites to-go!
22680 Washington St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
22680 Washington St
Leonardtown MD
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Slice House II
Come in and enjoy!
The Slice House
Come in and enjoy!
The Rex
Come in and enjoy!
Olde Town Pub
Whether you're celebrating a big event or winding down after work, the Pub offers a relaxed atmosphere with a small-town feel. We have 14 beers on tap plus award-winning wings, enticing appetizers and delicious meals for the entire family.