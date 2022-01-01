Sweetberry Bowls - York St

Pints

Pints Sports Bar features gourmet burgers, sandwiches and salads along with an array of appetizers, including wings, nachos, and cheese curds. Choose from 20 varieties of draft beers comprised of “Always on Tap” beers and a selection of “Rotating” craft brews. We also offer a number of ciders, along with a full liquor bar and a variety of wines served by the glass or bottle. You will surely have a good time at Pints Elmhurst! Come in and enjoy!

