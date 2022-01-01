Go
Sweetberry Bowls - York St

Sweetberry is a healthy fast-casual restaurant specializing in Poke Bowls, Acai Bowls, Wraps, Salads, Pitaya Bowls, Coconut bowls, Green Bowls, Oatmeal, Coffee, Vegan Ice Cream & Good Vibes. You can order online for pickup. Delivery available via GrubHub, Uber Eats, Postmates & Door Dash. Inquire for catering options. We accommodate keto, paleo, vegan, vegetarian, dairy-free, low carb, and Atkins diets

156 N York Street

Popular Items

Custom Pitaya Bowl$11.00
DRAGONFRUIT, BANANA, PINEAPPLE, COCONUT MILK
Custom Acai Bowl$11.00
ACAI, BANANA, & APPLES JUICE
Hermosa Acai Bowl (2)$10.00
ACAC BASE TOPPED WITH GRANOLA, BLUEBERRY, STRAWBERRY AND HONEY
Green Crush Green Bowl (9)$12.00
GREEN BASE TOPPED WITH GRANOLA, BANANA, BLUEBERRY, ALMOND BUTTER, HEMP SEEDS, & HONEY
Custom Coconut Bowl$11.00
COCONUT MEAT, AGAVE, BANANA, COCONUT MILK
Coco Sweet Coconut Bowl (10)$11.00
COCONUT BASE TOPPED WITH GRANOLA, BANANA, STRAWBERRY, COCONUT FLAKES, & NUTELLA
Purple Jungle Smoothie$8.00
ACAI, STRAWBERRY, BANANA, BLUEBERRY, & APPLE JUICE
OG Acai Bowl (3)$11.00
ACAI BASE TOPPED WITH GRANOLA, BANANA, PEANUT BUTTER, & CHOCOLATE PROTEIN
Sweetberry Acai Bowl (1)$11.00
ACAI BASE TOPPED WITH GRANOLA, STRAWBERRY, BANANA, NUTELLA, & COCONUT FLAKES
Strawnana Smoothie$8.00
STRAWBERRY, BANANA, COCONUT MILK
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
