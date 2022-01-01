Sweetbites Cafe & Bakery
A European-style cafe and bakery in the heart of McLean! Outdoor seating too!
6845 Elm St, Suite 102
Popular Items
Location
6845 Elm St, Suite 102
Mc Lean VA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Pulcinella Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Fahrenheit Asian
Come in and enjoy!
Mclean
honest food made from scratch - breakfast, bowls, toasts, sandwiches, smoothies, froyo, ice cream - family owned - community cafe
Chopt Creative Salad Co.
At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.