Go
Toast
  • /
  • Sweetbites Cafe & Bakery

Sweetbites Cafe & Bakery

A European-style cafe and bakery in the heart of McLean! Outdoor seating too!

6845 Elm St, Suite 102

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Americano
Cafe Latte
Meat Quiche Slice$5.75
PLEASE SPECIFY IF YOU WANT YOUR QUICHE HEATED UP
Biscuit$3.75
Our made-from-scratch fluffy buttermilk biscuit with your choice of fixings.
Not-Your-Average Lemon Bar$3.75
Made with the whole fruit, our lemon bar is tangy and textural! Sure to please the lemon-lover!
Cupcake Flavor-of-the-Day$3.50
NOTE: Call cafe for flavor (may change daily)
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.75
Our top-seller loaded with chocolate chips!
Mozzarella, Tomato and Basil Pesto Sandwich$8.95
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, balsamic glaze and pesto on a baguette.
Red Velvet Cupcake$3.50
Cinnamon Bun Plain$4.25
See full menu

Location

6845 Elm St, Suite 102

Mc Lean VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pulcinella Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fahrenheit Asian

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mclean

No reviews yet

honest food made from scratch - breakfast, bowls, toasts, sandwiches, smoothies, froyo, ice cream - family owned - community cafe

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston