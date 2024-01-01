Go
Main picView gallery

Sweetie Marie's - 23055 Gratiot Avenue

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

23055 Gratiot Avenue

Eastpointe, MI 48021

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

23055 Gratiot Avenue, Eastpointe MI 48021

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Legends Coney Express - 17821 E 9 Mile Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
17821 E 9 Mile Rd. Eastpointe, MI 48021
View restaurantnext
11/11 Burgers & Fries - Roseville
orange starNo Reviews
18125 East 10 Mile Road Roseville, MI 48066
View restaurantnext
Junk Food and Friends - Detroit - DET
orange starNo Reviews
14119 East 7 Mile Road Detroit, MI 48205
View restaurantnext
Vasi's Cafe and Bake Shop
orange starNo Reviews
23000 Harper Ave Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080
View restaurantnext
El Charro - St Clair Shores
orange star3.9 • 218
24401 Harper Ave St Clair Shores, MI 48080
View restaurantnext
Travis Coffee Shop
orange starNo Reviews
23500 Greater Mack Ave Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Eastpointe

Harper Woods

No reviews yet

Roseville

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Saint Clair Shores

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Fraser

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Grosse Pointe

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Clinton Township

No reviews yet

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Sterling Heights

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Sweetie Marie's - 23055 Gratiot Avenue

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston