Sweet Lemon Kitchen
Daytime cottage cafe, organic & farm to table offerings.
812 S. Church Street
Popular Items
Location
812 S. Church Street
Georgetown TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Golden Rule
Online ordering availability times match kitchen hours.
600 Degrees Pizzeria and Drafthouse - Georgetown
Come on in and enjoy!
Nightingale Bistro
All outdoors venue serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner Thursday through Sunday.
El Monumento
Thank you for choosing El Monumento!
It was our pleasure to serve you.
Please visit Monument Cafe for simple food done well, they are open daily for breakfast and lunch.