Sweet Lemon Kitchen

Daytime cottage cafe, organic & farm to table offerings.

812 S. Church Street

Popular Items

Chicken Salad Croissant$10.95
Roasted Chicken Breast, Green Apples, Celery, Sunflower Seeds, Scallions, Mayo on a Freshly Baked Croissant
Egg Croissant$10.95
Fresh Baked Croissant, Two Egg Omelettes (Thompson's Eggs), Sliced Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Roasted Tomatoes, Housemade Garlic Aioli. Comes with a side of Seasonal Fruit.
Cinnamon Roll$4.95
Hand-Crafted Cinnamon Rolls topped with our delicious Cream Cheese Frosting.
Fresh Brewed Iced Tea$3.25
Fresh Brewed Iced Tea with your choice of Unsweetened Peach, Green Iced Tea or Classic Black Tea.
Signature Lemonade
Fresh Lemon Juice, Organic Sugar and Reverse Osmosis Filtered Water.
House Specialty: Cream Lattes
Creamy Signature Lattes: Honey Cream, Lavender Cream, or Maple Cream
Turkey & Brie$12.95
In-House Roasted Turkey Breast, Sliced Apples, Melted Brie, Arugula, Housemade Seasonal Jam on Sourdough from New World Bakery.
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Seasoned Chicken Breast, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss Cheese with our House-made Chipotle Ranch on a Bistro Bun. Your choice of Fruit or Chips.
Sweet Lemon House Salad$11.95
Fresh Sliced Strawberries, Housemade Candied Pecans, Texas Goat Cheese & Blend of Organic Greens. Lemon Vinaigrette on Side, Flat Bread Crackers.
Location

Georgetown TX

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
