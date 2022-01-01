Go
Toast

Sweet Memes - Houston

Sweeten Your Life

9630 Clarewood Dr Suite A-8

No reviews yet

Popular Items

O. Soufflé Pancake
All souffle pancakes are freshly made when ordered.
***Each order requires 15-20 minutes***
The pancakes are prepared using egg, fine flour, and milk.
A3. Coconut Cream Coffee$5.70
Coconut smoothie w/coffee foam, coconut flakes and corn flakes.
Salted Egg Yolk Waffe$6.75
Salted egg waffle is served with ice cream, whipping cream and salted egg yolk sauce.
***Each order requires 7-10 minutes***

Location

9630 Clarewood Dr Suite A-8

Houston TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tiger Sugar

No reviews yet

Tiger Sugar is an international dessert chain brand that originated in Taiwan.
Our intention is to let the world taste the best flavor of black sugar boba pearl milk tea through taste and vision.

High Tower Cafe #13 Corp Drive

No reviews yet

At High Tower, we are redefining the perception typically of
deli cafés in buildings. With over 28 years of success in the deli café industry, we
know how to exceed the expectations of your unique target audience. Since 1991, High
Tower has brought Houston fresh, fast meal options in restaurants that combine a warm
atmosphere, high quality ingredients, and convenience that keeps customers coming
back day after day. Our honest business practices and decades of industry experience
in high profile settings make High Tower an asset for any corporate environment.

Night Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

bb.q Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston