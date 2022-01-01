Sweetology
Sweetology is St. Louis' premiere spot for do-it-yourself cake decorating. Visit our store to choose from cakes, cupcakes, and cookies that you can decorate in our Makery; shop our amazing collection of delectable treats, candy, chocolates, and gifts; attend a cake decorating class; host a party; or settle into a cozy chair to relax and enjoy wine, beer, or coffee paired with one of our delicious bakery items. The store features a spacious Makery workshop area as well as a private area for parties or meetings with seating for up to 24 people. Walk-ins always welcome!
COOKIES • CUPCAKES
1232 Town and Country Crossing Dr • $$
1232 Town and Country Crossing Dr
Town and Country MO
