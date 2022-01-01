Go
Sweetology is St. Louis' premiere spot for do-it-yourself cake decorating. Visit our store to choose from cakes, cupcakes, and cookies that you can decorate in our Makery; shop our amazing collection of delectable treats, candy, chocolates, and gifts; attend a cake decorating class; host a party; or settle into a cozy chair to relax and enjoy wine, beer, or coffee paired with one of our delicious bakery items. The store features a spacious Makery workshop area as well as a private area for parties or meetings with seating for up to 24 people. Walk-ins always welcome!

COOKIES • CUPCAKES

1232 Town and Country Crossing Dr • $$

Avg 4.5 (42 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

1232 Town and Country Crossing Dr

Town and Country MO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
